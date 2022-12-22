Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,532 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

