Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayport LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

