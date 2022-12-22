Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 7,449 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.