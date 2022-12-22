Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.92 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

