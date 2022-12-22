Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 65,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,766,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 439,323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Profound Medical by 657.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 896,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 778,386 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 648,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 207,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.