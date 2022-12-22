Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 65,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
PROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a market cap of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
