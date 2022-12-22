Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.41 and last traded at C$10.93. 55,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 35,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Profound Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

