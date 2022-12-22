Prom Self Reported Market Cap Tops $74.66 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Prom has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $74.66 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00024563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00225310 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.13915517 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,062,803.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

