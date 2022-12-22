ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.32

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.00. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 55,045 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
ProPhase Labs Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
