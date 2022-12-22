ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.32

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.00. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 55,045 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

