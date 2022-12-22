Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to “Overweight”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

