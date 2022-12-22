Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to “Overweight”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.