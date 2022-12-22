Prudential (LON:PRU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $960.52

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.52 ($11.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,064.50 ($12.93). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,058 ($12.85), with a volume of 3,383,324 shares.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.10) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.14) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 954.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 961.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £30.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

