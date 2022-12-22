Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $181,138.61

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,017.74 and $181,138.61 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00228218 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,246.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.