Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0001

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,015.99 and $181,194.22 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,246.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

