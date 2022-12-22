QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.47 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $77.47 million and approximately $132,826.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014492 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00224389 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100632 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133,260.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

