QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00007156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $955.11 million and $629,154.92 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.05272618 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00490325 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.70 or 0.29051992 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

