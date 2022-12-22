Raymond James Raises Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $43.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.70.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

