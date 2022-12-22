Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

