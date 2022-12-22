Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

