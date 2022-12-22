Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT):

12/16/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

12/15/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

12/9/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,901. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

