Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT):
- 12/16/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.
- 12/15/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
- 12/9/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/6/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/15/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/11/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $114.00.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,901. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
