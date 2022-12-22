Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) in the last few weeks:
- 12/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.
- 11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $245.00.
- 11/8/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $323.00.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $377.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00.
- 11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $215.00.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %
EL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,226. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average is $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
