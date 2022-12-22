Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

11/17/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $245.00.

11/8/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $323.00.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $377.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $215.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

EL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,226. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average is $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies Inc alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.