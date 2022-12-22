ReddCoin Trading Down 26.7% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $3,195.69 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00393046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

