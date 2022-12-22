Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,646. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

