Rede Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $84.08. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

