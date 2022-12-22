Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.42

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $107.53 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $848.02 or 0.05046900 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00499989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.73 or 0.29624622 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

