Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Keyera (KEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Keyera (TSE: KEY):

12/21/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00.

12/21/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

12/15/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.50 to C$35.00.

12/13/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$35.50 to C$35.00.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50.

10/25/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

10/25/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$35.50.

10/25/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$35.50.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$28.75. 425,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

