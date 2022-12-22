Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.92. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 25,689 shares trading hands.

Research Frontiers Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

