Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $132.67 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $132.67 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.31 or 0.05432892 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00494613 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.03 or 0.29306086 BTC.
About Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
Buying and Selling Reserve Rights
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars.
