Retirement Solution Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Retirement Solution Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 397,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,349,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 3,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

