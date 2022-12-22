Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.09. 5,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,257. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

