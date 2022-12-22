Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $115.55. 784,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

