Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,082,000 after buying an additional 936,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,507,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,788,000 after buying an additional 85,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 530,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 176,896 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 466,503 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

