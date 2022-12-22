Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $138.73. 31,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

