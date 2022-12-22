Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading Up 29.7%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 29.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 29,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average daily volume of 2,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Up 23.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.
