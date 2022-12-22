Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,504. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

