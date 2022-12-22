Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 6.6%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.25. 100,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,193,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

