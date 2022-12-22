Rocket Pool ETH Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $1,306.65 or 0.07777558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $216.30 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,541 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,305.880618 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $999,714.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

