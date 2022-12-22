Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

