Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CZA stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

