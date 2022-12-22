Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $34.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 534,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

