Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $176.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.34 and its 200-day moving average is $188.42.

