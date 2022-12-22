Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 909 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,765,000.

IWS opened at $105.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

