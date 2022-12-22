Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

ROIV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $64,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,744,782 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,717. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

