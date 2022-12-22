Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Tempo Automation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMPO opened at $0.90 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.