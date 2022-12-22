Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Tempo Automation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMPO opened at $0.90 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
About Tempo Automation
