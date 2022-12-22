RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22,168.35

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $56.98 million and $22,168.35 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $16,683.19 or 1.00079446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00389506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00872883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00096197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00599883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00266856 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, "RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.2241164 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,863.42518444 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,478.21 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

