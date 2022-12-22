Rune (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.26

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $26,206.61 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00008042 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33785479 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

