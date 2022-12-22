S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,481 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

