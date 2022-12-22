S.C. Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after buying an additional 334,462 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 318.7% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

