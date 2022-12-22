S.C. Financial Services Inc. Has $387,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 842,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,207,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,276,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.