Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WestRock by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 67.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

