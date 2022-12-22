Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 3,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,576. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

