Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $477,000 Stock Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,993. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.07%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

